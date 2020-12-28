Bobby Borden

March 12, 1957 – Dec. 26, 2020

Funeral services for Bobby Glenn Borden, 63, of Quinlan, TX will be held at Monterey First Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Bro. John Rushing officiating. Interment will follow at White Cemetery in Monterey, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Bobby was born on Tuesday, March 12, 1957 in Amarillo, TX. and passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at his home. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching LSU. Bobby was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, especially his babies. Bobby will surely be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Sadie Green Jones; mother-in-law, Elaine McEntyre; paternal grandparents, Milton and Mary Jones; and maternal grandparents, George “Billy Daddy’ and Mildred Green.

Bobby leaves behind his wife, Lisa McEntyre Borden of Quinlan, TX; daughters, Sarah Borden Jones of Arlington, TX, Raven Borden of Arlington, TX, Shelby Petty and her husband Jason of Quinlan, TX, Jodie Marie Higdon of Winnsboro, LA; son, Scott Chaudoin and his wife Haley of Wildsville, LA; brother, Verl Day “Boo Boo” of Batchelor, LA; three sisters, Pat Pecanty and her husband Skeeter of Monterey, LA, Renee’ Robertson of Monterey, LA, and Cookie Smith and her husband Danny of Monterey, LA; and 12 grandchildren, Lylah, Leland, Austyn, Alayna, Saylor, JayLynn, Jameson, Cash, Kaylee, Laken, Drake Rivers, and Jaxen Kane. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Those honoring Bobby as pallbearers are Jerry Walsh, Rick Morgan, Bud Orcut, Steven Simmons, Jason Petty, and Scott Chaudoin.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Danny Smith, Skeeter Pecanty, and the rest of his brothers from Texas.

The family will receive friends at Monterey First Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.