Sept. 11, 1947 – Dec. 24, 2020

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Raymond Charles West, 73, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Rick Gillespie officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Raymond was born on Thursday, September 11, 1947 in Waynesboro, LA and passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 in Natchez. He retired from the oilfield as a supervisor and spent his retirement working for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office. Raymond was a member of the Natchez Moose Lodge. He was an avid fisherman and jokester. Raymond loved to watch wrestling and Alabama Football. He enjoyed drinking Muscadine wine.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert “Hub” West and his wife Dollie; mother, Kathryn Pugh Davey; two brothers, Bobby Joe West and LJ West; and grandson, James Austin Edwards.

Raymond leaves behind his wife, Ginger Marie West of Vidalia; five daughters, Charlene Jeanise of Lake Charles, Amanda Adams and her husband Paul of Kaplan, Robin Davis of Liberal, KS, Lisa Edwards of Madison, MS, and Karen Rae West of Vidalia; grandchildren, Mandy Edwards, Brandon Authement, Bryan Authement, Cole Jeanise, Jolie Jeanise “Blue”, Randy Adams, and Thomas Adams; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild on the way; sister, Tammy Ainsworth and her husband James of Richton, MS; two brothers, Larry West and his wife Barbara of Plainville, KS, and Terry West and his wife Jill of Baton Rouge; special friends, Dean Coldiron, James Earl Powell, and Karen Watson.

Pallbearers will be Amanda Adams, Karen Rae West, Charlene Jeanise, Lisa Edwards, Brandon Authement, and Tammy Hayes.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.