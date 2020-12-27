Aug.16, 1949 – Dec. 25, 2020

FERRIDAY — Memorial service for Jerry King, 71, of Vidalia, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 10 a.m., under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Jerry was born on Tuesday, August 16, 1949 in Ferriday and passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 in Ferriday. After 30 years, he retired from Bellsouth as a lineman/repairman. Jerry served several elected terms as Justice of the Peace and on the Concordia Parish School Board. He was an active member of Concordia Parish 911 Commission and Calvary Baptist Church, he loved his church family. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and racing, but most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family. Jerry was always just a phone call away and quick to help anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emery Green King and Pearline Smith King.

Jerry leaves behind his two sons, Jake King and Brandy of Natchez, and Casey King and Niesje of Dallas; two grandsons, Cameron King of Monterey, and Wyatt King of Natchez; granddaughter, Keri King of Dallas; three brothers, Bruce King and Susan of Natchez, Micky King of Ferriday, and Tim King of Monterey; and his very special best friend, Angel Lindsey.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.