Feb. 21, 1946 – Dec. 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Annie Eliza Jones Jackson, 74, of Roxie, who died Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Marrero will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Annie was born February 21, 1946 in Sibley, the daughter of Sylena May Stewart Jones and Alfred Jones. She attended high school and was a cook. Mrs. Jackson was a member of New Hope-The Vision Center where she served on the Mother’s Board. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, making bows and baking.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Jackson; parents, three brothers, Alfred Jones, Jr., Jessie Jones, Larry “Red” Jones; three sisters, Josephine Jones and Sylena Mae Jones.

Annie leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Regina J. Washington and Bridgette Jones; two sons, Leslie Jones and Tyrek Williams; five brothers, Charlie Jones, James Jones (Cheryl), Johnny Jones (Mandy), Robert Jones (Janet) and Donnell Ross; three sisters, Ruby Allen, Maple Campbell and Katherin Shelby; 9 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five Godchildren and other relatives and friends.

