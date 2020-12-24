WOODVILLE — Graveside services for Ms. Gwendolyn Tolliver, 52, of Woodville, who died Monday, December 21, 2020 in Hattiesburg, will be Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cedar Rest Cemetery in Woodville. A walk-through visitation will be Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Webb/Winfield Funeral Home.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.