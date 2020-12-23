Cook takes Calliope on Christmas parade through Natchez

By HUNTER CLOUD

The Natchez Democrat

NATCHEZ — Christmas songs filled the air Under the Hill and throughout Natchez Tuesday as Burnley Cook played a calliope in the bed of his truck as it paraded through town.

Cook played every Christmas song by memory from a list of song titles attached to one of the calliope pipes.

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” “Silver Bells” and “Frosty the Snowman,” were just a few of the offerings.

Passengers in the truck handed out candy canes to children and adults as the vehicle made its way up and down streets in Downtown Natchez and Under-the-Hill.

People waved while taking videos and photos of Cook playing the Calliope.

Cook actually did a similar parade a couple of weeks ago and said Tuesday’s parade was a repeat performance.