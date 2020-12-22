Let’s work together to help homeless people

Would you like to help with a drive for warm blankets and clothing?

Recently, I read a current article from, the New York Times Magazine about the homeless titled “Elderly and Homeless: America’s next housing crisis” which read: “Over the next decade the number of homeless elderly Americans is expected to triple — and that was before COVID-19 hit.”

While I have been thinking a lot recently about our growing population of homeless in Natchez, Adams County, this article increased my desire to do something about it. One passage of scripture that confronts me is from Isaiah 58:7: “Is it not to share your bread with the hungry and bring the homeless poor into your house; when you see the naked, to cover him, and not to hide yourself from your own flesh?”

While engaging with others in our community, I have found many who have the same concerns. One such non-profit- Holy Hearts of Mississippi — is dedicated to a homeless center for our most vulnerable population, to keep them safe, fed and off of the streets.

We are working not only to provide those in need with shelter, but also critical services to help these individuals find jobs, get access to healthcare and social services and end drug dependencies. Founder Ronnie Shaw said, “We want to empower our underserved community members in Natchez and more.”

Currently, Holy Hearts is collecting warm clothing and blankets at several drop off places in Natchez. Please help us with this endeavor. Holy Hearts has boxes set up at Natchez Coffee and Cash Saver for the rest of December.

Several Church Congregations are participating, and we would love to have others join in. Please bring only new or like-new, cleaned items. These will be distributed to those who are home challenged. Also, donations may be made on the website: holyheartsofmississippi.org.

In Matthew chapter 25 we read of a very powerful statement about what the Body of Christ should be doing. When we visit those who are sick, those in prison, feed the hungry, clothe the poor, Jesus says, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me,” (Mattew 25:40) Let’s work together in community!

Mary Flach is a retired business executive and owner/Artist of Colorful Daughter Art, residing in Natchez.