July 12, 1958 – Dec. 21, 2020

Lifelong Natchez resident, Judith Lynne Nichols, 62, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 21, 2020.

Ms. Nichols was born July 12, 1958, in Natchez, the daughter of Jake Leon Nichols, Sr. and Ruby Marie Knight Nichols.

Judy worked at Metro Communications in Natchez for over 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jake L. “Red” Nichols and Marie Nichols; sister, Janie Cupit; and brother, Jake Nichols.

Survivors include brothers, Jeff Nichols and wife Deidre and Jody Nichols and wife Lisa; sister, Lois Griffin and husband Kenny; nephew Shawn Cupit and wife Amy; great niece, Vega Cupit; nephew, Walter Nichols; nephew Jimmy Tolbird and Riley Sims; and family friend Karen Hartley.

The family would especially thank her boss and longtime friend Mike McGeehee.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.