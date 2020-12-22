December 22, 2020

Alex Harbor

By Staff Reports

Published 5:36 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Aug. 8, 1941 – Dec. 16, 2020

Funeral Services for Alex Harbor, 71, of Wildsville, LA, who died December 16, 2020, will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Eddie Schiele, officiating.

Burial will follow at Ferriday City Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

