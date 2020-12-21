Jan. 14, 1932 – Dec. 21, 2020

MONTEREY — Funeral services for Christine Moffett Kelly, 88, of Monterey, LA will be held at Monterey First Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Bro. John Rushing officiating. Interment will follow at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Christine was born on Thursday, January 14, 1932 in Dodson, LA and passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at her home. She was an amazing cook. After 23 years, she retired from Ferriday High School Cafeteria and was famous for her cheese logs and cinnamon rolls. She was a member of Monterey First Baptist Church for 30 plus years, where her dumplings were requested at every church event. Most of all she loved cooking for her family for the holidays. She enjoyed fishing and would give most of her fish away, and she loved her flowers. Christine was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and so much more. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She was reunited with her husband, Julius Ray “Bobby” Kelly; her parents, Jimmy Lee Moffett and Lottie Lucy Shaddrick Moffett; son, Glynn Ray Kelly, brother, James Moffett; sister, Tressie Lee Moffett; brother, Henry Moffett; sister, Neilie Bell Moffett Bradley; and sister, Clarice Moffett.

Christine leaves behind her son, Raymond Kelly and his wife Jerri Sue of Ferriday, LA; two daughters, Patsy Micheau and her husband Glenn of Monterey, LA and Carolyn Beach and her husband Gary of Bastrop, LA; ten grandchildren, Jamie Kelly of West Monroe, LA, Russell Kelly of Sterlington, LA, Brent Tosspon and his wife Haley of Natchez, MS, Valerie Tosspon of Wildsville, LA, Corey Jones and his wife Kelli of Flora, MS, Chris Jones and his wife Sydney of Wesson, MS, Joshua Beach and his wife Kelly of Bastrop, LA, Kelli Beach of Athens, AL, Danielle Kelly of Oconto Falls, WI, and Britteney Kelly of Oconto Falls, WI; ten great-grandchildren, Serenity Kelly, Gabriel Glynn Kelly, Grayson Tosspon, Rosie Tate Tosspon, Andie Kate Tosspon, Hayden Jones, Alex Jones, Eli Jones, Tucker Jones, and Gabe Glass; and one sister, Ella Moffett Hart and her husband Robert of Shreveport, LA. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Those honoring Christine as pallbearers are Jamie Kelly, Joshua Beach, Corey Jones, Chris Jones, Glenn Micheau, and Gary Beach.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Russell Kelly, Deacons of Monterey First Baptist Church, and Bro. John Rushing.

The family will receive friends at Monterey First Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.