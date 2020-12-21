Dec. 20, 1948 – Nov. 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Barbara Burke of Wichita Falls, TX, formerly of Natchez, passed away on November 26, 2020.

She was born on December 20, 1948 in St. Louis, Missouri. She was the daughter of Eugene Richard Delgman and Lois Bueltmann Delgman.

She is survived by two sons, Timothy and Samuel Frye.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.