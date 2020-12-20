3 awarded Eagle Scout badges in Sunday ceremony on Natchez bluff

NATCHEZ — Three members of Boy Scout Troop 157 of First Presbyterian Church Natchez received their Eagle Scout badges during a ceremony held Sunday afternoon on the Natchez bluff.

Ethan Huff, Christopher Johnson and Jack Russ all earned their Eagle Scout designations over the past year having completed merit badge requirements and community service projects.

The ceremonies to award the badges, however, had been delayed until Sunday due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

On Sunday approximately 50 friends, fellow Scouts and family members gathered on the Natchez bluff following COVID-19 protocols and social distancing to award the Scouts their Eagle badges.

The ceremony opened with Scouts leading the pledge of allegiance followed by recitation of the Scout Laws and the Scout Oath.

Troop 157 Assistant Scout Master Shana Hargon and Scout Master Jim Hargon commended the Scouts for their achievements and encouraged them to go out and continue to do good works in the community.

Then the Scouts went to the front of the crowd and were awarded their badges and their mothers, Angie Huff, Valeria Johnson and Sarah Russ, joined the Scouts to pin the Eagle Scout badges on their sons’ chests. Then the mothers were awarded Eagle Scout pins, which the sons pinned on their mothers’ lapels.