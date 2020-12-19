December 21, 2020

Vidalia Christmas Lighting Contest judging pushed back to Sunday night

By Staff Reports

Published 1:16 pm Saturday, December 19, 2020

Judging for the Vidalia Christmas Lighting Contest that was scheduled for Saturday night, Dec. 19, has been postponed to Sunday night, Dec. 20, due to the threat of inclement weather, organizers said Saturday.

The contest is sponsored by the Vidalia Garden Club and all houses in Vidalia are eligible for judging.

