Support Wreaths Across America this year

National Wreaths Across America Day will be observed Saturday as it has for the past 14-years in the Miss-Lou.

This year, however, as with virtually every public event, the observances will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Wreaths Across America Day is designated by Congress to be observed on a Saturday in December each year with the goal of placing Christmas wreaths on the graves of all deceased United States soldiers.

The mission of National Wreaths Across America Day is to remember, honor and teach and that mission is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 United States.

Locally, the Natchez National Cemetery and Green Lawn Memorial Park cemetery will observe National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday under COVID-19 guidelines.

Green Lawn will have drive-through pick up of wreaths for individual’s to lay on graves and Natchez National Cemetery will have volunteers placing the wreaths on graves.

Neither cemetery will have a public ceremony, but that does not mean you can’t participate.

We encourage people to order a wreath to honor a loved one or a service member’s grave by calling Green Lawn at 601-442-6103 or organizers of the event at Natchez National Cemetery at 601-597-4268.

Wreaths Across America is a great public service to keep our fallen soldiers’ service in the hearts and minds of all Americans and deserves our support.