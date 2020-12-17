December 17, 2020

Hills

Samuel Hills Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 1:25 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

Nov. 1, 1945 – Dec. 13, 2020

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Samuel “Snake” Hills, Jr., 75, of Vidalia, who died Sunday, December 13, 2020 in Colfax will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Vidalia City Cemetery with Pastor Raymond Riley officiating.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Samuel was born November 1, 1945 in Willets, LA, the son of Betty L. Green and Samuels Hills, Sr. He attended Concord High School and was a truck driver, laborer and worked at the store on 84 West. Mr. Hills enjoyed shooting pool and playing bingo. He also loved to help the elderly and handicapped.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jessie Hills and sister, Lucille Armstead.

Samuel leaves to cherish his memories: son, Pierre Ellis; daughter, Sira Ellis McCray (Michael); brothers, Ina R. Hills, Cyrus Green, Charles Green, Weldon Green and Robert Green; sisters, Jean Predium (Paul), Ruth G. Brown (Frederick), Erma Green, Shelia Promise (Alex), Patricia Green, Bettie M. Green, uncle, Frank Lash, 4 grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com

