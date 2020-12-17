Natchez Police investigating homicide

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police are investigating a homicide that occurred before 1 p.m. Thursday, in the vicinity of Minor Street and Brenham Avenue, law officials said.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said he pronounced, Bralon James, 22, dead at 12:44 p.m.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said investigators have the weapon and a suspect in custody.

“We do have the shooter in custody and the weapon. Charges are pending,” Armstrong said, adding the investigation is ongoing.

Lee said James died from multiple gunshot wounds.

“I’m (appalled) that people just don’t seem to have any regard for human life,” Lee said, adding he felt bad for the victim’s mother who was on scene and the rest of James’ family.

“I pray for her and other family members,” Lee said. “This was a traumatizing scene. The body is being transported to the state crime lab for autopsy.”