December 17, 2020

  • 36°
(Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce)

Natchez-Adams Chamber pushes annual gala back to March 9

By Staff Reports

Published 10:56 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce annual gala that had been scheduled for Jan. 12, 2021, has been pushed back to March 9, chamber officials announced in an email Thursday.

“The Natchez Chamber Gala Committee has decided to reschedule this annual event,” the email states. “The 2020 Gala & Awards Ceremony will now be held on Tuesday, March 9th! The deadline for award applications has also been extended to Friday, January 8th.”

The organization’s annual gala will follow COVID-19 protocols from 6 to 8 p.m. March 9 at the Natchez Convention Center at Main and Canal streets.

In previous years the event would have taken place in November, but until recently, regulations didn’t allow for the event to take place, organizers said.

Organizers had said they hoped that by January they would be able to host the event safely under COVID-19 guidelines. No reason was given for the date being pushed by to March 9.

The theme this year is “Maskeraid” featuring chefs, musicians, beer vendors and a mixology area.

Business representatives attending the gala will eat together. Awards will be given out to large businesses, small businesses, and the Natchizean of the Year will be awarded to a man and a woman. Last year’s Natchizean awards went to Tate Hobdy and Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff

To request an application, people must call the Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce at 601-445-4611. The applications can be completed over the phone or via email with the chamber of commerce at manager@natchezchamber.com.

People also may submit an application by fax to 601-445-4611, or by mail to the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce P.O. Box 1403, or people may drop applications off at the Chamber of Commerce office at 211 Main Street, Suite A.

The deadline for those applications is now Jan. 8. In order to receive the awards nominees must be members of the Chamber of Commerce.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Police investigating homicide

News

Natchez-Adams Chamber pushes annual gala back to March 9

News

Season of Wishes: Habitat for Humanity builds houses

News

Lives We Have Lost: Pastor left lasting impression

News

Wreaths Across America is Saturday

News

Concordia Parish Schools break early for Christmas due to COVID-19 numbers

News

Natchez child, 15, missing

News

Missing Natchez man found deceased in woods near his house

News

Natchez Adams School District to break ground on new high school building Friday

News

Greenlawn remembrance tree to memorialize loved ones

News

The Dart: West likes reading, writing, Natchez

News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County and surrounding areas

News

Photo Gallery: Law enforcement, volunteers shop with children Saturday in Santa Cop program

News

Fireworks will go on this New Year’s Eve

News

Season of Wishes: Pleasant Acre Day School getting by

News

Tree puts unity in ‘CommUNITY’

Lifestyles Main

Natchez native puts education to work after 2020 layoff

News

US allows nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

News

Merit Health Natchez to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses for hospital employees next week

News

City of Natchez releases another video of Netflix Christmas lights

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office to conduct safety checkpoints Dec. 18-Jan. 1

News

Maps highlight Christmas lights in area

News

Log truck overturns at U.S. 61 and Col. Pitchford Parkway

News

Lives We Have Lost: Branyan remembered as true ‘lady’