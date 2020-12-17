December 17, 2020

  • 36°
Nelson

Emanuel Nelson Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 7:01 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

Nov. 24, 1934 – Dec. 11, 2020

ROXIE — Graveside services for Emanuel “Jack” Nelson Jr., 86, of Roxie, MS, who passed away on December 11, 2020, at Merit Health Natchez, MS; will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery off Liberty Rd, with Pastor Samuel Guice officiating, under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Marshall Funeral Home Natchez from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 25 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

“Jack” as he was so fondly known was born on November 24, 1934, in Roxie, MS to Emanuel Nelson Sr. and Eva Keyton Nelson.

“Jack” was a deacon of New Hope Baptist Church for over 60 years.

“Jack” is preceded in death by his parents; eight sisters, Almeda Ferrell, Alberta Pinkney, Fran Nelson, Laura Jenkins, Mary Foley, Dorothy Freeman, Ella Thomas and Eva Laura Chinnery; four brothers, Double Day Nelson, Arthur Lee Nelson, Walter Nelson and Curtis Lee Nelson.

He is survived by four daughters, Jessie Martin and husband Jerry, Winistine Lewis and husband Otis, Merlin Brown and husband Tommy all of Natchez, MS and G Brown of Queens, NY; three sons, Donald Nelson, Kedrick Nelson and Fredrick Nelson all of Natchez, MS; special friend, Jessie Ree Cameron of Meadville, MS; special daughters who he grew to love, Vanessa Cameron, Valerie Cameron and Britteny Jones; one sister, Mildred Nelson of Roxie, MS; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-eight great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild;  longtime friend, Mary Bland of Roxie, MS; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Police investigating homicide

News

Natchez-Adams Chamber pushes annual gala back to March 9

News

Season of Wishes: Habitat for Humanity builds houses

News

Lives We Have Lost: Pastor left lasting impression

News

Wreaths Across America is Saturday

News

Concordia Parish Schools break early for Christmas due to COVID-19 numbers

News

Natchez child, 15, missing

News

Missing Natchez man found deceased in woods near his house

News

Natchez Adams School District to break ground on new high school building Friday

News

Greenlawn remembrance tree to memorialize loved ones

News

The Dart: West likes reading, writing, Natchez

News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County and surrounding areas

News

Photo Gallery: Law enforcement, volunteers shop with children Saturday in Santa Cop program

News

Fireworks will go on this New Year’s Eve

News

Season of Wishes: Pleasant Acre Day School getting by

News

Tree puts unity in ‘CommUNITY’

Lifestyles Main

Natchez native puts education to work after 2020 layoff

News

US allows nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

News

Merit Health Natchez to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses for hospital employees next week

News

City of Natchez releases another video of Netflix Christmas lights

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office to conduct safety checkpoints Dec. 18-Jan. 1

News

Maps highlight Christmas lights in area

News

Log truck overturns at U.S. 61 and Col. Pitchford Parkway

News

Lives We Have Lost: Branyan remembered as true ‘lady’