December 17, 2020

  • 36°
Winfield

David Winfield

By Staff Reports

Published 7:05 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

April 13, 1953 – Dec. 16, 2020

Services for David Winfield, 67, of Gloster, MS who died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his residence will be Sunday, December 20, 2020 at noon at Anderson Funeral Home in Gloster, MS. A burial will follow at Haynes Cemetery.

David Winfield was born on April 13, 1953 to the late Louise Horton Winfield and Emitt Winfield in Amite County. After 31 faithful years of working for Plum Creek, he retired to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming Owner/Operator of Webb/Winfield Funeral Home in Natchez, MS along with his co-workers, Johnathan Hargrave and Herman Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents and leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Aneathria (Darrin) Major of Aikon, SC; one son, Adarius Winfield of Gloster, MS; one brother, Dean (Gloria) Winfield of Baton Rouge, LA; one sister, Erma Jean Winfield of Gloster, MS; two aunts, Margie (Luis) Akins of Baton Rouge, LA and Betty (Howard) Brooks of St. Louis, MO; one uncle Forrest (Lonteal) Winfield of Chicago, IL; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; two close friends, Minister Eric Brown and Harry Brown.

A walk- through visitation will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Webb/Winfield Funeral Home in Natchez from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and at Anderson Funeral Home in Gloster from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The last visitation will be Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to Noon.

The family encourages social distancing and wearing a mask due to COVID-19.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Police investigating homicide

News

Natchez-Adams Chamber pushes annual gala back to March 9

News

Season of Wishes: Habitat for Humanity builds houses

News

Lives We Have Lost: Pastor left lasting impression

News

Wreaths Across America is Saturday

News

Concordia Parish Schools break early for Christmas due to COVID-19 numbers

News

Natchez child, 15, missing

News

Missing Natchez man found deceased in woods near his house

News

Natchez Adams School District to break ground on new high school building Friday

News

Greenlawn remembrance tree to memorialize loved ones

News

The Dart: West likes reading, writing, Natchez

News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County and surrounding areas

News

Photo Gallery: Law enforcement, volunteers shop with children Saturday in Santa Cop program

News

Fireworks will go on this New Year’s Eve

News

Season of Wishes: Pleasant Acre Day School getting by

News

Tree puts unity in ‘CommUNITY’

Lifestyles Main

Natchez native puts education to work after 2020 layoff

News

US allows nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

News

Merit Health Natchez to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses for hospital employees next week

News

City of Natchez releases another video of Netflix Christmas lights

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office to conduct safety checkpoints Dec. 18-Jan. 1

News

Maps highlight Christmas lights in area

News

Log truck overturns at U.S. 61 and Col. Pitchford Parkway

News

Lives We Have Lost: Branyan remembered as true ‘lady’