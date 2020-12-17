Crime reports: Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Lori Brooks, 34, 5 Allice Lane, on a charge of contempt of court. Bond set at $308.75.

Neal Henry, 42, 1373 U.S. 61 North, on charges of contempt by default in payment, two counts. Bond set at $1,199.

Nolan Landry Jr., 42, 139 LA 131, on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two false alarms on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Margaret Avenue.

Petit larceny on D’Evereaux Drive.

Burglary on North Pearl Street.

False alarm on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane/Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Juvenile problem on Ram Circle.

Traffic stop on Miller Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Monday

Unwanted subject on Alice Lane.

Accident on D’Evereaux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Washington Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Beaumont Street.

Simple assault on East Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Petit larceny on South Canal Street.

Malicious mischief on North Union Street.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Suspicious activity on Franklin Street.

Suspicious activity on Aldridge Street.

Disturbance on Ram Circle.

False alarm on D’Evereaux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Ricardo Fitzgerald Henyard, 33, 417 West Stiers Lane, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, possession of marijuana, speeding, and driving while license suspended. Released on $2,000 bond.

Marcus Lavell Mearday, 37, 1 Roundale Street, Natchez, on charges of false pretense, receiving stolen property, and money laundering. Released on $35,000 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Fredrick Road.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Attempted breaking and entering on Carthage Point Road.

Civil matter on Jack Kelly Road.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Harassment on Southview Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Intelligence report on Alice Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Accident on Southwind Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Cotrena Court.

Threats on State Street.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Illegal dumping on Southview Drive.

Illegal dumping on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Malicious mischief on Lower Woodville Road.

Intoxicated driver/subject on Fredrick Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Michael Kelly, 38, 4259 Stonewall Drive, on a charge of introducing contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Xavier Frazier, 33, 720 Georgia Ave., on a charge of introducing contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Lucas McCoy, 38, 933 South River Road, Denham Springs, on a charge of introducing contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Anthony Curry, 33, 314 Iowa St., on a charge of introducing contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Danell Harris, 40, 165 Harris Road, Ferriday, on a charge of introducing contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Phillip Lang, 37, 194 Ron Road, sentenced to 62 days in jail for disturbing the peace.

Kellie L. Guillory, 32, 939 Eagle Road, fined $660 for possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless operation.

Travon D. Thompson, 18, 19 Myrtle Drive, sentenced to one year probation for simple burglary.

Jackie Moore, 40, 101 Campbell Drive, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent and drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Jarvis Darvis, 89, 613 Seventh St., on a charge of possession of schedule I with intent, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, a bench warrant for failure to appear for resisting with force.

Johnathan Bates, 38, on a charge of battery on a correctional officer. No bond set.

Tori A. Lafleur, 47, 187 Airport Road, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Willow Street.

Complaint on Eagle Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Complaint on LA 131.

Complaint on Eagle Road.

Accident on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Murray Drive.

Medical call on Wilson Street.

Alarm on Fields Road.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.