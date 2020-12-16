December 16, 2020

Vikki Adams Zerrath

By Staff Reports

Published 3:16 pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Nov. 4, 1953 – Dec. 6, 2020

Vikki Adams Zerrath of Sugarland, Texas, formerly of Natchez and Bude, Mississippi, passed away at her residence in Sugarland on December 6, 2020.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Vikki was born in Natchez to Victor Adams and Ella Fife Adams on November 4, 1953.

She is predeceased by her parents and grandparents, Onnie Adams Sr. and Sally Anders Adams of Meadville, Mississippi and Myrtis Freeman Fife of Bude.

Survivors include her husband Frank Zerrath of Sugarland, son Jason Adams and wife Mariel of Brandon Mississippi; grandchildren Briana Adams of Pearl Mississippi and Natalie and Jase Adams of Brandon; stepdaughters Crystal and husband Eric and Jessie of Houston, Texas; sister Sheri Adams Wilkinson and husband James of Natchez; nephew Cayce Wilkinson, wife Lindsay and their children Lyla and Aaron of Orange Beach, Alabama; mother-in-law Lilo Zerrath of Sugarland; and special friends Annie and Ken Paine of Katy Texas.

