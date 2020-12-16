Harold Ervin House Jr.

Oct. 8, 1951 – Dec. 8, 2020

NATCHEZ — Harold Ervin (Hal) House Jr. died Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

He was born in Natchez October 8, 1951 to Margaret Ann and Harold House Sr., both of whom survive him.

He is survived by his wife Sidney, two children Conner House and his wife Kelly and Adrienne Frith and her husband Michael, and two grandchildren Adrian Ellis and Samuel Stratton House. He is also survived by his brother Frank, his sister Beth Ring, his aunt Lillian Lane and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

