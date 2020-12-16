December 17, 2020

Audry James Ferguson

By Staff Reports

Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020

April 26, 1935 – Dec. 16, 2020

Audry James “Pap” Ferguson was born on April 26, 1935 in Woodville, MS and was a longtime resident of Natchez, MS. He died on December 16th, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. Pap was a caring husband and father and he cherished fellowship with his family and friends.

Pap is preceded in death by his father, Oscar Kilgore Ferguson, his mother, Undine Ferguson, his brother O.K. Ferguson, Jr., his daughter Charlotte Murrell, and his grandson, Bennett Jeansonne, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 60-years, Edna Woods Ferguson, his daughter Susanne Avondet and husband Kevin, daughter Amanda Jeansonne and husband Benny, son Jim Ferguson and wife Stephanie, son-in-law George Murrell, sister Betty Dawson, sister Undine “Sister” Smith and husband Sonny. Pap’s grandchildren include Denis Murrell, Susanna Charland and husband Lucien, Mae Amanda Murrell, Madeline Gibson and husband Mark, James, William, and Andrew Avondet, Benjamin and Layson Ferguson.

Pap attended Louisiana State University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Geology. He enjoyed a long career in the oil business exploring the Wilcox formation of Louisiana and Mississippi. He was one of the founding partners of Energy Drilling company. Pap was a 60-year member of Trinity Episcopal Church where he served as Senior Warden. He loved Trinity Episcopal School and volunteered in countless ways when his children attended, also serving on the Board of Trustees. He served on the Board of Directors for Britton and Koontz First National Bank and was past president of the Natchez Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow.

Pap’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

A private service will take place for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to local charities.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

