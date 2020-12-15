Fireworks show over Mississippi River will go on

The Miss-Lou could certainly use some levity as we ring in the New Year.

For one, we will all be happy to see the year 2020 move on to the rearview mirror.

For another reason, we all look forward to the promise that 2021 holds for bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and a brighter future for the area.

Despite the difficulties of the past year, however, one of the best traditions for ringing in the New Year in the Miss-Lou will go on — the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the Mississippi River.

Yes, the Vidalia Beautification Committee, which sponsors the show, raised $15,000 of their $21,000 goal, for the show by the Tuesday deadline.

Sabrina Doré of the Vidalia Beautification Committee said the show will go on and the Vidalia Beautification Committee will take donations until Thursday, Dec. 17, to extend the show.

Sending out 2020 is something everyone can celebrate as is welcoming the promise of the New Year 2021 with the fireworks show at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

Thank you to the Vidalia Beautification Committee for sponsoring and organizing the event and thanks to all those businesses and individuals who contributed to the cause.

We will all be able to celebrate a Happy New Year.