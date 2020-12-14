December 16, 2020

  • 39°
Patricia West sits on a park bench reading a book on Wednesday in downtown Natchez. (Skylar Wolfe, The Natchez Democrat)

The Dart: West likes reading, writing, Natchez

By Staff Reports

Published 3:00 am Monday, December 14, 2020

By Skylar Wolfe

The Natchez Democrat

NATCHEZ — In her retirement, Patricia West said she enjoys reading, writing, spending time with her family and being outside enjoying the beauty that Natchez has to offer.

A retired English teacher and librarian, West worked at several schools in the Natchez education system for more than 35 years.

West sat on a park bench near Bontura Alley in downtown Natchez when The Dart landed there Wednesday afternoon reading a book and enjoying the views. 

West said she was born in Natchez.

“My parents met here,” West said. “My mother came here for school and met my dad. They eventually got married and had me.”

West said she left Natchez to attend the University of Mississippi where she earned her degree in English. After West graduated, she said she traveled to Chicago, Illinois, where she worked as a librarian. 

West said she returned to Natchez after getting married, traveling and living in several different cities.

“When I came back here to Mississippi, I began teaching at Natchez high school,” West said. “I have taught at Co-Lin and Alcorn State as an adjunct professor. I retired here [Natchez] after my husband became ill. After he passed away I worked at Vidalia High School for about 11 years until I retired in 2017.”

West said reading and writing help her fill the days.

“I read every day,” West said. “I love coming down here [to the bluff]. I try to walk every day. The scenery and greenery is just good for me.”

West said she likes seeing people walking by.

“I see all kinds of people, people I know, people I don’t know, students I have formerly taught,” West said.

West has three children and four grandchildren and when possible she spends a lot of time traveling to Texas to visit, she said. 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Season of Wishes: Habitat for Humanity builds houses

News

Lives We Have Lost: Pastor left lasting impression

News

Wreaths Across America is Saturday

News

Concordia Parish Schools break early for Christmas due to COVID-19 numbers

News

Natchez child, 15, missing

News

Missing Natchez man found deceased in woods near his house

News

Natchez Adams School District to break ground on new high school building Friday

News

Greenlawn remembrance tree to memorialize loved ones

News

The Dart: West likes reading, writing, Natchez

News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County and surrounding areas

News

Photo Gallery: Law enforcement, volunteers shop with children Saturday in Santa Cop program

News

Fireworks will go on this New Year’s Eve

News

Season of Wishes: Pleasant Acre Day School getting by

News

Tree puts unity in ‘CommUNITY’

Lifestyles Main

Natchez native puts education to work after 2020 layoff

News

US allows nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

News

Merit Health Natchez to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses for hospital employees next week

News

City of Natchez releases another video of Netflix Christmas lights

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office to conduct safety checkpoints Dec. 18-Jan. 1

News

Maps highlight Christmas lights in area

News

Log truck overturns at U.S. 61 and Col. Pitchford Parkway

News

Lives We Have Lost: Branyan remembered as true ‘lady’

News

Season of Wishes: HoofBeats and PawPrints helps pets

News

Merit Health Natchez adopts stricter visitation guidelines