December 13, 2020

Fred George Allen Jr. 

By Staff Reports

Published 4:27 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Fred George Allen Jr.  62, who died Monday, December 7, 2020, at Merit Health in Natchez, will be held Monday, December 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS with Reverend Dr. E. E. Colenburg Sr. officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

