December 12, 2020

  • 59°

Tree puts unity in ‘CommUNITY’

By Staff Reports

Published 10:08 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

By HUNTER CLOUD

The Natchez Democrat

NATCHEZ — A large tree decorated with ornaments stands at Jefferson and North Union streets in Natchez with a banner calling it the “CommUNITY Tree.”

The unity tree was originally the idea of Michael Gray, a co-founder of Y’all Means All, a non-profit organization of LGBQT+ individuals and supporters who believe everyone in Natchez deserves tolerance, honesty and generosity.

John Grady Burns, president of Y’all Means All, said he believes a community unity tree was a perfect opportunity to bring the community together.

Craig and Pattie Sanders agreed to allow Y’all Means All to use a tree on their property at Jefferson and North Union streets, the site of the old Eidt Service Station.

“We had thought about it in the past. It just never came to fruition,” Craig Sanders said. “We just thought it was a great idea, and it came together this year more than any other year.”

Y’all Means All worked together with the Sanders family to decorate the tree, adding lights and ribbons to the tree. The Sanders are paying for the electricity for the lights.

Sanders said decorating the top half of the tree took a couple of hours last Sunday with help from workers with a bucket truck, which was donated by Delta Fuel in Ferriday, Louisiana.

Craig Sanders said he hung the banner on the side of the old service station building. The banner invites people to hang ornaments on the tree “in honor or memory of a loved one.” Lights on the tree operate on a timer, Craig Sanders said, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Y’all Means All is invested in making Natchez more inviting for everyone, Burns said, and to raise funds for suicide prevention.

Natchez Community Liaison Brian Marvel said Mayor of Natchez Dan Gibson plans to sign a proclomation for the Unity Tree.

People are welcome to stop by the Unity Tree and take pictures or hang their own ornaments on the tree. The bottom half of the tree has been left open for people to hang ornaments on, Burns said, adding he hopes to see more ornaments as the Christmas season continues.

“Probably through New Years,” Burns said of the duration of the Unity Tree. “Then after that we will take it down at that point because It is more of a holiday thing and at some point we all need to move forward.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Fireworks will go on this New Year’s Eve

News

Season of Wishes: Pleasant Acre Day School getting by

News

Tree puts unity in ‘CommUNITY’

Lifestyles Main

Natchez native puts education to work after 2020 layoff

News

US allows nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

News

Merit Health Natchez to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses for hospital employees next week

News

City of Natchez releases another video of Netflix Christmas lights

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office to conduct safety checkpoints Dec. 18-Jan. 1

News

Maps highlight Christmas lights in area

News

Log truck overturns at U.S. 61 and Col. Pitchford Parkway

News

Lives We Have Lost: Branyan remembered as true ‘lady’

News

Season of Wishes: HoofBeats and PawPrints helps pets

News

Merit Health Natchez adopts stricter visitation guidelines

News

Saturday’s downtown Natchez Farmers Market canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

News

Natchez delays action on proposed COVID-19 safety officer

News

Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce online auction underway

News

Netflix decorations spread Christmas cheer along Main Street (with video)

News

Gov. Tate Reeves announces additional COVID-19 measures

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez hires police chief

News

Natchez mayor cancels events at Stanton Guest House due to COVID-19 spike

News

Season of Wishes: Angel Tree helps children, seniors

News

Natchez interviews 4 candidates for police chief

News

Natchez to create employer-based health clinic

News

Natchez OK’s pinwheel display on Natchez bluff