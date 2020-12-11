December 13, 2020

  • 63°

Crime reports: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 4:25 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Shakitta Anderson, 29, 3420 Perry Road, Gloster, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $750.

Tyronesha Horton, 21, 1401 Holly Gloster, MS, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $750.

Dianna Sue Pollard, 64, 7337 LA 569, Waterproof, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $750.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Property damage on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on Natchez Street.

False alarm on South Commerce Street.

Theft on U.S. 61 South.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Suspicious activity on Alabama Street.

Two traffic stops on Homewood Avenue.

Loud noise/music on West Stiers Lane.

Disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Briel Avenue.

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Suspicious activity at Daisy Street Grocery.

Simple assault on D’Evereaux Drive.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Twenty traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Theft on Caddo Street.

Accident on Canal Street.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Shots fired on Lower Woodville Road.

 

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Willie Edward Donald, 65, 464 State Park Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault attempt by physical menace. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Thursday

Accident on Upper Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Steamplant Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Domestic disturbance on State Street.

Civil matter on Mazique Lane.

Missing person on Government Fleet Road.

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on Government Fleet Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Civil matter on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Domestic disturbance on State Highway 553.

Stolen vehicle on Old U.S. Highway 84.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Eric T. Mitchell, 40, 170 Bingham St., Clayton, on a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and hold for probation and parole. No bond set.

Brenton Stevenson, 25, 1521 Peachland Lane, Jonesville, on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of schedule I drugs with intent, and illegal carrying of weapons. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Chaya Nicole Wells, 21, 221 Virgina Ave., fined $650 for theft.

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Greathouse Street.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Medical call on Vernon Stephens Boulevard.

Reports — Thursday

Automobile accident on LA 129.

Medical call on 6th Street.

Complaint on Tennessee Avenue.

Welfare check on Apple Street.

Medical call on 8th Street.

Miscellaneous call on U.S. 84.

Fire on Loomis Lane.

Medical call on Griffin Street.

Accident on Carter Street.

Automobile accident in Jonesville.

Complaint on LA 3196.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Photo Gallery: Law enforcement, volunteers shop with children Saturday in Santa Cop program

News

Fireworks will go on this New Year’s Eve

News

Season of Wishes: Pleasant Acre Day School getting by

News

Tree puts unity in ‘CommUNITY’

Lifestyles Main

Natchez native puts education to work after 2020 layoff

News

US allows nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

News

Merit Health Natchez to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses for hospital employees next week

News

City of Natchez releases another video of Netflix Christmas lights

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office to conduct safety checkpoints Dec. 18-Jan. 1

News

Maps highlight Christmas lights in area

News

Log truck overturns at U.S. 61 and Col. Pitchford Parkway

News

Lives We Have Lost: Branyan remembered as true ‘lady’

News

Season of Wishes: HoofBeats and PawPrints helps pets

News

Merit Health Natchez adopts stricter visitation guidelines

News

Saturday’s downtown Natchez Farmers Market canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

News

Natchez delays action on proposed COVID-19 safety officer

News

Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce online auction underway

News

Netflix decorations spread Christmas cheer along Main Street (with video)

News

Gov. Tate Reeves announces additional COVID-19 measures

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez hires police chief

News

Natchez mayor cancels events at Stanton Guest House due to COVID-19 spike

News

Season of Wishes: Angel Tree helps children, seniors

News

Natchez interviews 4 candidates for police chief

News

Natchez to create employer-based health clinic