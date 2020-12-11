Aug. 26, 1954 – Dec. 8, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Clyde W. Fleming, 66 of Natchez, who died December 8, 2020, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Pastor Eugene Prater officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Mr. Fleming was born Aug. 26, 1954 to Joseph Bosley and Beitrice Fleming. He attended college, was self-employed and enjoyed rodeos and horses.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his children: Shunkeetha Hagraves, Katherine Fleming, Jennifer McDonald, Lorenzo (Lisa) Rogers, Celeste Fleming, Ishmael (Chastity) Fleming, and Joshua (Precious) Fleming; step-children: Reginald Murphy, Patrick (Melissa) Murphy, Monica Potters, Zacki (Cleothis Cummings); and siblings: Zenola Parker, Joanne Fleming Shorts and Shirley Randoll.