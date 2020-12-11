December 11, 2020

City of Natchez releases another video of Netflix Christmas lights

By Staff Reports

Published 1:34 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — The City of Natchez posted video to Facebook Thursday morning of Main Street lit up at night after streaming giant Netflix installed the decorations earlier this week.

“Thank you to@netflix Netflix : Here for the Holidays and @bluerevolver_inc Blue Revolver Inc for an amazing installation in Downtown Natchez on the 300 block of Main Street. #christmaslights,” the city’s Facebook post states. “The City of Natchez was one of only 6 cities in the United States chosen for this honor and couldn’t be more excited with the outcome. @dangibson348 #netflix #holidays,” the city’s social media post states.”

Here is the the video.

