May 19, 1956 – Dec. 8, 2020

BATON ROUGE — Beverly Foreman Maricelli, 64, of Baton Rouge, LA, formerly of Natchez, MS, passed away on December 8, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, December 14, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with Father Ryan Hallford, officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home

Beverly was born in Centerville, MS to Betty Leake Foreman and William Roy “Cricket” Foreman on May 19, 1956. She married Barry Frank Maricelli on March 28, 1987 in Natchez, MS.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Cricket and Betty.

Beverly, Nana to her beloved grandchildren, is survived by her husband Barry, her children, Lee Smith and wife Megan, Amber Savant and husband Heath, her brothers, James Foreman, Mike Foreman and David Foreman, and her grandchildren Aiden and Taylor Smith and Robbie and Barrett Savant.

Nana never wavered when it came to her love for her grandchildren. She spent her last weekend with all of the grandchildren and husband, and of course her treasured Yorkie, Presley. She will be remembered for her love of all things Elvis, her kindness to strangers and her vibrant spirit that lit up every room she visited.

Memorials may be given to Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS).

The family of Beverly wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of East Baton Rouge EMS, Baton Rouge General Emergency Room, and especially Dr. Harold Clausen, Dr. John Jones, Rene, R.N. and the exceptional day team.

Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.