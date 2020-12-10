Nov. 14, 1959 – Dec. 2, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Katie Marie Anderson, 61, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Natchez will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Stampley with Pastor Eddie Alsworth officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Katie was born November 14, 1959, the daughter of Murlee Morgan Anderson and Joe Anderson. She was a 1977 graduate of North Natchez Adams High School and received her degree from Alcorn State University. Katie was an administrative specialist with Kraft, Inc., ASU and Adams County Correctional Center. Mrs. Anderson was a member of Milford Baptist Church where she served as an usher and previously a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. She was also a member of the AMB Association Usher Ministry. Her interests include blues, baking/cooking, writing letters and donating to the needy.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ray Anderson.

Katie leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Torrey Anderson (Audrey), Dustin Noble and Winton Anderson (Andriette); brothers, Joey Anderson and Joe Anderson, Jr. (Sharonda); sisters, Joyce McQuarters Griffin (Franklin), Joann Proctor, Katherine Richards McMorris (Charles), Angela Anderson Broussard; grandchildren, Gerria Hunnicutt, Javion Hawkins, Jada Anderson, Torrey Anderson, Jr., Londyn Anderson, Olivia Anderson, Jameson Anderson; great-grandchildren, Caleb Hulitt, Arrin Marie McMorris and other relatives and friends.

