Jamie O. Reider

Jamie O. (Gammill) Reider, 77, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Wednesday, October 6, 1943, in Vidalia, Louisiana, she was the daughter of the late James W. and Nellie O. (Stout) Gammill. She was married to E. Gordon Reider for over 49 years until his death on September 24, 2013.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She is survived by three children: Derrick S. Reider, of Lancaster, Darrell R. Reider, married to Shelly, of Rheems and Deneice O. Reider, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Mitchell Reider, Aubrey Reider, Hunter Souders and Evynn Reider; a sister, Shirley Moreland, married to Gale, of Virginia, as well as Jamie’s extended family and caring friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543 on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in West Green Tree Cemetery, Elizabethtown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

