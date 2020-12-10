Aug. 15, 1931 – Dec. 8, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Mrs. Helen Evonne Lofton Ratcliff of Natchez are 2 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Midway Cemetery in Meadville.

Mrs. Helen Evonne Lofton Ratcliff, 89, went to be with her Lord on December 8, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1931, to the late Joe Lofton and Estelle King Lofton.

She was a homemaker and a member of Morgantown Baptist Church in Natchez, involved in various church ministries. For many years she served a volunteer at the hospital in Natchez.

Mrs. Ratcliff will be missed by all that loved and knew her.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Estus Lofton; step-mother, Margie Smith, step-father, Willard Smith and step-brother, Dannie Willard Smith.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 70 years, John P. Ratcliff; son, John P. Ratcliff, II of Monticello; daughter, Lisa McGehee, and husband, Bill of Brookhaven; brothers, Randall Lofton, and wife, Patricia; step-brother, Stan James Smith, all of Brookhaven.

Sister, Susan Keys and husband, Mike of Beauregard and sister-in-law, Gail Smith of Brookhaven.

She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, John Ratcliff, III, and wife, Chrissy, Bethany Berry, and husband, “D”, Wes McGehee, and wife, Brett Ann and Kerri McGehee, along with 8 great-grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to Morgantown Baptist Church or Lottie Moon Christmas Offering.

