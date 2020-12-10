Feb. 15, 1942 – Dec. 3, 2020

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Evelyne McGraw, 78, of Vidalia, who died Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Vidalia will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Vidalia City Cemetery with Rev. Leroy Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at Vidalia City Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Evelyn was born February 15, 1942 in Willitts, LA, the daughter of Helen and Charlie McGraw. She was educated in Concordia Parish and was retired after 35 years of service with the City of Vidalia Sanitation Department. Mrs. McGraw was a member of St. James Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking and watching Stephen Colbert with her friend Catherine Cartwright.

She is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Shaunna McGraw; sisters, Mary Broadus, Annie Washington and Gloria Hudson and brothers, Charles McGraw, Charlie McGraw, Jr., and James Davis.

Evelyne leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Michael McGraw (Tammy) and Larry McGraw; daughter, Ruby McGraw; special Godson, Warren White (Elaine); brothers, James Davis (Adell), Nathaniel McGraw, Earl McGraw and Ted McGraw; sisters, Helen Crumb, Cathy Givens, Pauline Goffner and Mary Knight; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

