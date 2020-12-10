Crime reports: Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Travis Webb, 24, 698 Lower Woodville Road, on a charge of motor vehicle possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Live Oak Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Conner Circle.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Relax Inn.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Hit and run on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Accident on St. Catherine Creek Bridge.

Suspicious activity on Espero Drive.

Shots fired on Concorde Avenue.

Traffic stop at Pizza Hut.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on McCain Road.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Four traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Felix Street.

Abandoned vehicle on McIntyre Boulevard.

Abandoned vehicle on East Stiers Lane.

Traffic stop on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Beaumont Street.

Traffic stop on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on Beaumont Street.

Trespassing on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Theft on D’Evereaux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Breaking and entering on Jackson Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Accident on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Sprint Mart.

Unwanted subject on Pecanwood Drive.

Loud noise/music on Homewood Drive.

Traffic stop on Eastwood Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests-Wednesday

Jeremy Deshaun Lyles, 35, 38 Hillcrest Drive, Natchez, on a charge of felony false pretense. Held without bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Dvonte Maquel Leonard, 25, 318 Chisum Street, Sicily Island, La., on a charge of contempt of court. Held without bond.

Devin Ray Wheeler, 24, 1167 Pecanway Avenue, Natchez, on a probation violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Michael Hoggatt, 43, 16 Ann Road, Natchez, on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana – 30 grams or less. Released on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Patrolling area on Deerfield Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Andrews Drive.

Malicious mischief on LaGrange Road.

Intelligence report on Booker Road.

Malicious mischief on Otis Redding Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on Kingston Road.

False alarm on White Apple Road.

Domestic disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Cottage Home Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

False alarm on Brookfield Drive.

Fire on Pineview Drive.

Burglary on Persimmons Road.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Liberty Road.

Reports — Monday

Shots fired on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Sarah Lane.

Property damage on Mazique Lane.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Disturbing the peace on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on North Wall Street.

Intelligence report on Clifford Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Carthage Point Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Cedrick Johnson, 43, 804 Azalea Lane, Marksville, fined $510 for theft.

Arrests — Tuesday

Dionntae Morales, 30, 903 Delaware Avenue, on a charge of second degree battery. No bond set.

Christopher Britt, 34, 113 Shaw Lane, on a charge of domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Machael Zatcliff, 41, 118 Gater Road, sentenced to three days in jail suspended upon payment of $1,295 for driving under suspension and no driver’s license.

Reports — Thursday

Fire on Victoria Lane.

Complaint on LA 568.

Unwanted person on Crestview Drive.

Complaint on LA 65.

Theft on Margaret Circle.

Reports — Wednesday

Complaint on Freeman Road.

Complaint on Stephens Road.

Medical call on Woodland Drive.

Accident on LA 565.

Complaint on Ralphs Road.

Complaint on LA 565.

Traffic attachment on LA 907.

Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard.

Medical call on Myrtle Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Edward Scott Jr., 39, 609 North Spruce St., on a charge of aggravated battery, domestic abuse, aggravated assault, resisting an officer, and entry and remaining after being forbidden. No bond set.