Ruben Ben Turner

Dec. 23, 1931 – Nov. 27, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Rev. Ruben Ben “R.B.” Turner, 88, of Ferriday, LA, who passed away on November 27, 2020, at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, LA; will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, 11 a.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel, with Bishop Justin Conner officiating, burial will follow at Ferriday City Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 15 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions. There will also be a visitation on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. until service time at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel.

Rev. Ruben was born on December 23, 1931, in Little Rock, AR to Ruben Turner and Mattie Turner.

Rev. Ruben is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Lee Pearl Turner.

He is survived by four daughters, Janice Lanies, Diane Chatman and husband Carl both of Ferriday, LA, Christina Salaam of Dallas, TX and Linda Favorite and husband Terry of Houston, TX; three sons, Rydell Turner and companion, Erica Jefferson, Ruben Turner and wife Jennifer and Jackie Turner all of Ferriday, LA; one sister, Charlie May Valentine of Little Rock, AR; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

