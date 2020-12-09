Natchez hires police chief

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen hired Joseph M. Daughtry Sr. to take the helm of the Natchez Police Department as the new chief during a special called meeting Wednesday morning.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong, who announced in August that he would retire by the end of the year, will stay on as chief while Daughtry makes the transition, Daughtry said after the meeting.

Daughtry has previously served as Chief of the Pelahatchi Police Department.

