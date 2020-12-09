Oct. 19, 1988 – Dec. 3, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Lynn Precious Rand, 32, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on December 7, 2020 at 6 p.m. with Bro. Danny Reed officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Lynn was born on Wednesday, October 19, 1988 in Baton Rouge, LA and passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her home. She was a loving granddaughter, daughter, sister, wife, wifey, mom, and friend. Precious was an animal lover. She will be missed dearly by anyone that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Everette Raymond Bercegeay and paternal grandmother, Carole Bercegeay.

Lynn leaves behind her loving husband – George Franklin Rand, III; three children Jayden Cole Royce, James Micheal Rand, and Brooklyn Michelle Rand; step-daughter, Brenna Nichole Dickerson & her husband Garrett; four-legged children, Brownie, Ruby, Blu, Dixie, Daisy, and Midnight; mother, Paula Royce; paternal grandfather, Bernard E. Bercegeay; three brothers, KaCey Roberts, Jason Falcon, and JR Kersey; two sisters, Roseann Falcon and Tori Falcon; two uncles, Timothy D. Bercegeay and Shawn C. Bercegeay & his girlfriend Carla Labanc; one step-granddaughter, Jasmine Deanna Dickerson; wifey, Dottie Davis & her husband Brandy; special friends, Matt Long, Courtney Cockerham, and Kellie Ourso; and brother-in-law, Barry Rand & his wife Michelle.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.