MONTEREY — Funeral services for Kathryn Olena Davis Campbell, of Wildsville, LA and formerly Monterey, LA will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Monterey First Baptist Church at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time. There will be a private family interment, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mrs. Campbell was born August 10, 1925 in Vancleave, MS and passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Wildsville, LA.

Mrs. Campbell has been a member of Monterey First Baptist Church since August 1946.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Donald Ray Campbell; parents, Howard Whitfield Davis and Sabra Havens Davis; son-in-law, Jimmy Wade; daughter-in-law, Estelle Campbell and six siblings.

Those left to cherish her memory are, one son, Robert Howard “Bobby” Campbell (Mildred), three daughters, Elaine Johnson (Darrell), Suzanne Wade and Mary Lee Ferguson (Robert); eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter and sister-in-law, Dot Davis. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Scott Johnson, John Ferguson, Aaron Wade, Nicholas Ferguson, David Johnson and Cody Martinez.