Dec. 22, 1933 – Dec. 2, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for John Evans Jr., 86, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on December 2, 2020, at his residence; will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, 11 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery, with Rev, Dwight Green officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Wake services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Living Word Worship Center Natchez from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please be advised that all visitors are encouraged to wear masks and social distance; please be considerate of the family and adhere to all safety precautions.

John was born on December 22, 1933, in Cranfield, MS to John Evans Sr. and Fannie Smith Evans.

John is preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Fannie Smith Evans; one daughter, Carla Evans; one son, Carl Evans; four sisters, Dorothy Champ, Annie Baker, Thelma Clark and Mable Evans; two brothers, Charles Evans and Billy Evans.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cordelia Jones Evans; seven children, Johnniece White and husband Leon of Natchez, MS, Ricky Evans and wife Ronda, Ivan Evans all of Natchez, MS, Joe Nathan Evans of Reno, NV, Greg Jones and wife Faye of Natchez, MS, Sonya Cameron and husband Isom of DeSoto, TX and Chris Jones and wife Pam of Vicksburg, MS; twenty grandchildren; eight nieces; one special niece, Delores Coleman; six nephews; six brother-in-laws; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.