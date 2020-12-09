Etta Lyvell Bradshaw

Feb. 26, 1932 – Dec. 7, 2020

NATCHEZ — Private graveside services for Etta Lyvell “Pat” Bradshaw, 88, of Natchez, who died Monday, December 07, 2020 in Port Gibson will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Carl Smith officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

