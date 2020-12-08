Wearing a face mask has not killed anyone

Natchez may have a no mask no entry law. However, anywhere you go in Natchez, you can see people without masks and then, of course, there are the cute ones with masks but not covering their nose.

Restaurants, grocery stores, hotels and antique shops (the worst offenders) all fail to enforce this law. And they will not until forced to by fines.

I lost a partner of over 50 years to COVID-19. He did have underlying conditions, he was a 100% disabled vet, but they were under control.

His mother lived to be over 100 years old. We had many plans that now cannot be realized, and my life is in ruins.

The city, the mayor or someone should do something about this mask problem.

We have no proof that wearing a mask saves anyone. We do know that wearing a mask has not killed anyone.

John Terry McCuan,

Natchez resident