Jan. 31, 1931 – Dec. 3, 2020

Graveside services for Rosie Hagans, 89, of Ferriday, LA will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Whitehall Cemetery in Vidalia, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Leroy White will officiate.

Mrs. Hagans, daughter of Dan Mays, Sr. and Calena Henderson Mays was born in Black Hawk, LA and died at the Heritage Manor Health and Rehab in Ferriday.

She is survived by her children, Kevin Hagans and his wife, Avis of Camp Springs, MD; Delores

Singleton and Joseph Hagans both of New Orleans; Cynthia Sam of Ferriday; one sister-in-law, Margaret Mays of Vidalia; nine grandchildren, thirty seven great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents, one daughter, Sharon Lewis, five brothers, four sisters and a great-great grandson, Kevin “KJ” Sam.

