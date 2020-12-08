Natchez makes good choice for fire chief

The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen made a wise choice last week in hiring former Natchez Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Arrington to be the city’s next fire chief.

Arrington has 16 years of experience on the Natchez Fire Department force and has served in leadership capacities for the past 12 of those years, including battalion chief, captain and Natchez Fire Association president.

Arrington credited outgoing interim fire chief David Freeman and recently retired fire chief Ventris Green with teaching him much about the department and helping him develop as a leader.

Fire prevention and firefighting are important in Natchez, which has historic houses and buildings.

Having a well trained and smooth operating fire department is imperative to the community.

Arrington, with his experience and training, is well suited for the job.

Arrington has stated that some of his goals will be to improve morale on the force and to improve the city’s fire rating to help lower insurance rates.

We congratulate Arrington on his appointment as Natchez Fire Chief and wish him the best in achieving the goals he has set forth for the department and in his leadership role.