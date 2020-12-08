April 5, 1943 – Dec. 2, 2020

Funeral services for Geraldine Tennessee, 77, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Concordia Funeral Home in Ferriday. Interment will follow at the Clayton Garden of Rest in Clayton, LA. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Tennessee, daughter of Stella Weatherspoon, was born in Ferriday and died at her residence.

