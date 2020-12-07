Services for Robert Mayfield were 4 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Easthaven Baptist Church with visitation from 3 p.m. until time of the service.

Burial was Monday at Forest Park Cemetery in Shreveport, LA.

On Thursday, December 3, 2020, Robert Allen Mayfield met his Heavenly Father face to face, celebrating his relationship that had begun many years before. He was the true definition of a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, dedicating every moment to his family. He, with great pride, followed his children and grandchildren to many special events including games, competitions, plays and award ceremonies. He was a man of faith and a man of integrity. He was man of few words, but when he spoke, it was worth listening to. He gave his whole heart to his family and was the most loyal of friends. He was a humble and faithful servant often giving his time to his church as deacon, Sunday school teacher or any place there was a need.

Married for 52 years to Cindy, they built a life together, growing their family to include three children and later eight grandchildren. Most recently, he had the pleasure of holding his great-grandson for the first time.

Bob was born on August 11, 1950 to Bill and Alona Mayfield of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. After beginning his life with Cindy on December 16, 1967, they soon welcomed their first daughter, Jennifer. Life would then take them from Shreveport to Rustin, Monroe, and Houston as their family grew to include Holly and Robert. In 1981, Bob and Cindy moved their family to Natchez, where they would remain for the next 37 years. During that time, Bob was an integral part of Callon Petroleum, working first as the tax manager and then retiring as the corporate secretary.

Bob is survived by his wife Cindy, daughter Jennifer Smith and husband Brad, daughter Holly Abel and husband Randall, and son Robert Mayfield and wife Michelle. Grandchildren Katie Smith Densford, Bradley Smith, Walker Abel, Ivy Abel, Eli Abel, Will Mayfield, Aubrye Mayfield, and Miley Mayfield and great-grandson Bretton Densford son of Katie and Tanner Densford.