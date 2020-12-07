Dec. 21, 1949 – Dec. 7, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Kenny Boyd, 70, of Vicksburg, formerly of Natchez, who died Monday, December 7, 2020 in Vicksburg will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.