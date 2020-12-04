December 4, 2020

  • 37°

Donald Ray Black

By Staff Reports

Published 8:29 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

July 2, 1943 – Dec. 3, 2020
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Donald Ray Black, 77 of Waterproof, LA will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Bro. Brent Smith officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business