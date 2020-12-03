December 4, 2020

  • 45°
Season of Wishes

Season of Wishes: Seeds of Change has a mission to help people

By Scott Hawkins

Published 9:45 am Thursday, December 3, 2020

NATCHEZ — Seeds of Change, a non-profit charitable organization has the broad mission to help people.

To that end, Seeds of Change operates a food bank, holds events to honor veterans, helps senior citizens with their needs and organizes an annual seniors trip known as “Seniors on the Move.”

The past year, however, all of the Seeds of Change organization’s regular events have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of the Annual Bikers Weekend in Natchez, said Carolyn Myers, Ph.D., who founded and operates the organization.

That does not mean Seeds of Change has not been at work over the past year, however.

“We were a part of the pandemic food distribution this year,” Myers said. “We served over 500 people in the community this past year.”

Seeds of Change has conducted food distributions, funded by federal Fund the Families program money, periodically in the area since the pandemic began in March, Myers said.

Recently, Seeds of Change participated in a National Homeless Awareness Week event that filled a trailer with food and care packages for homeless people in the area.

Myers said she estimates the area has approximately 15 homeless people.

Myers said she and others, including the Rev. Bill Barksdale of Jefferson Street Methodist Church, the Rev. Clifton Marvel of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church and Debbie Foster of First Baptist Church of Natchez helped a homeless man they met at the event.

“We purchased him a bike, a helmet and a lock,” Myers said, adding they are helping the man get an ID so he can get a job.

Besides cutting down on the Seeds of Change’s ability to conduct events, Myers said she has seen an increased need from people whose finances have been impacted by the pandemic.

“Right now, we need some volunteers, contractors, electricians, plumbers, to help repair houses of seniors,” Myers said. “We are trying to more or less do things to help people in the community. My mission is to help others.”

The pandemic also has cut down on monetary contributions to the organization, Myers said, adding food donations are still coming in.

From 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Seeds of Change will distribute food to seniors 55 and older and veterans at the Natchez VFW at 318 Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

It will be a drive-through event and people should call 601-807-6343 before they arrive and be prepared to present an ID showing their age or veteran status, Myers said.

Otherwise, Myers said Seeds of Changes is in need of monetary donations, food donations or labor contributions.

“Monetary and food donations are always welcome,” Myers said, adding people can call her at 601-870-6343 to make food donations or mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 714, Natchez, MS 39121.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Boy Scouts build K-9 obstacle course

News

Adams County Tax Collector, Tax Assessor offices close due to COVID-19

News

Season of Wishes: Seeds of Change has a mission to help people

News

African-Cuban dance and drum celebration is this weekend

News

State Health Officer urges people to avoid public events

Business

Natchez mayor: Titan Tire plant to remain open to industrial prospects

News

Natchez interviews 3 fire chief candidates

News

State reaches new one-day high in COVID-19 case numbers

News

Natchez firefighters battle Tuesday night house fire

News

Season of Wishes: Christmas Tree fund in need of donations

News

Trinity Medical cuts ribbon, hopes to be open in January

News

Adams County included in Gov. Reeves’ mask mandate

News

$20.7M contract awarded for new Natchez High School building

News

Natchez mayor elaborates on Christmas parade COVID-19 plans

News

Mississippi reports record number of virus hospitalizations

News

Vidalia pastor sets up GoFundMe account for niece who lost 3 children in Thanksgiving fire

News

Adams County records another COVID-19 death

News

Kyzar blends work, home life

News

Rep. Sam C. Mims, V, Awarded State Legislator of the Year by Rural Health Association

DEVELOPING NEWS

Natchez mayor announces change in Christmas parade plans after COVID-19 numbers spike

News

Bird’s-eye view: Artist with Natchez roots gives creations new perspective

News

Hundreds turnout for Natchez Christmas tree lighting Saturday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez-Adams schools to continue virtual learning only through December

News

E-911: Seconds can seem like minutes in emergencies (with audio)